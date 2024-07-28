Alishan Forest Railway to remain closed until end of August

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The Alishan Forest Railway, which resumed full operations in July, will now remain closed until the end of August due to the impact of Typhoon Gaemi, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said on Saturday.

A total of 89 different locations along the railway line from Chiayi to Alishan stations were covered by fallen trees and landslide debris, the office said in a statement.

Since many areas are inaccessible by road, repair and restoration will take place a step at a time, it said.

Rain may also affect its progress, it added.

In all, the process is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Meanwhile, it will be announced at a later date when service will resume on the Alishan railway's three branch lines -- Zhushan, Shenmu and Zhaoping -- the office said.

Photo courtesy of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office

People who already purchased tickets can get a full refund at any Alishan Forest Railway station or at ibon-equipped 7-Eleven stores around the country within one year from the date of their ride, it added.

Taiwan's Lion Travel added that scenic Formosensis and Vivid Express trains that run on the Alishan line have been suspended until the end of August.

Passengers with tickets for August are entitled to full refunds, the tour company said, adding that prospective travelers can begin booking trips on the Formosensis train between October and December on Aug. 19.

The 71.6-kilometer mainline from Chiayi to Alishan reopened on July 6 after 15 years of disruption caused by two devastating typhoons.

However, due to Typhoon Gaemi hitting Taiwan earlier this week, the railway service between the two destinations was suspended on July 23 as a safety precaution.