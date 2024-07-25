Central, southern Taiwan declare 3rd 'typhoon day' of school, office closures

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Seven cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan have announced school and office closures for the third consecutive day as they brace for torrential rain brought by storm Gaemi.

Authorities in Yunlin and Nantou counties in central Taiwan as well as Chiayi City/County, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County in southern Taiwan announced that they will call off work and classes for Friday.

Outlying Kinmen County also announced suspension of schools and offices for another day on Friday, while outlying Lienchiang County decided to suspend work and close schools for Friday morning but not Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, certain areas of Hsinchu, Yilan and Hualien counties as well as Heping District in Taichung announced school and/or office closures in their localities. (The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration website)

The announcements were made on Thursday after the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said that "southwesterly winds will still bring heavy rain to the central and southern regions" even though Gaemi's storm center has departed from Taiwan's mainland.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Residents should continue to "pay attention to potential disasters caused by torrential rainfall," the CWA added.

The weather agency made the statement after heavy rain brought by the storm caused widespread flooding across Taiwan, with several areas of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, including Renwu, Gushan, Fongshan, Cianjin and Dashe districts, experiencing flood conditions.

According to CWA's website, Duonalindao area in Kaohisung's Maolin District had recorded 1,204.5 millimeters (mm) of accumulated rainfall, the highest among any weather station in Taiwan, followed by Fenqihu village in Chiayi County's Zhuqi Township, with 1,020.5 mm of accumulated rainfall, as of 9:10 p.m. on Thursday.

(By Evelyn Kao) Enditem/JT

Related News

July 26: Typhoon Gaemi causes 5 deaths, injures 531

July 25: Central, southern Taiwan declare 3rd 'typhoon day' of school, office closures

July 25: Extremely torrential rain advisories issued for parts of Taiwan

July 25: Typhoon Gaemi triggers widespread flooding across Taiwan

July 25: Tens of thousands still without water, power in wake of Typhoon Gaemi

July 25: Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster relief

July 25: Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall near Yilan's Nan'ao