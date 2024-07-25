Typhoon Gaemi triggers widespread flooding across Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Typhoon Gaemi has caused widespread flooding across Taiwan, with local residents struggling to pump water out of their homes and places of business, with rescue personnel deployed.

In southern Taiwan, heavy rain led to flooding in several areas of Kaohsiung, including Renwu, Gushan, Fongshan, Cianjin and Dashe districts.

Early images shared on social media show flooded streets, including Cuihua Road, Makadao Road and Meishu East 2nd Road. A maternity center was also inundated, with nearby motorcycles partially submerged.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department's Gushan Precinct deployed officers to manage traffic due to flooding along Gushan 1st Road, Fongshan Jianguo Road and Cheng Ching Road. Warning signs were employed to inform motorists about flooded roads.

Workers operates several water pumps to drain water out of the basement of a building in Kaohsiung's Sanmin District on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Power Co. July 25, 2024

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Muddy water runs through Duona Village, Maolin District, Kaohsiung, on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Indigenous Affairs Commission July 25, 2024

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), as of 5 p.m., Maolin District in Kaohsiung had received 1,125.5 mm of rainfall. Sandimen in Pingtung had recorded 945 mm, while Jhuchi Township in Chiayi County, had seen 931 mm.

In Tainan, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the disaster response center reported 51 injuries with no fatalities or missing persons. Landslide warnings in mountainous areas remain in effect until Thursday evening.

In Pingtung County, heavy flooding led to four rescues efforts using plastic barrels and rubber dinghies, with two people still reportedly trapped under Gaomei Bridge.

In Fangliao and Donggang Townships, water breached waterproof barriers, flooding homes, with residents forced to move furniture to higher ground.

A local resident surnamed Lu (盧) told CNA: "I was fearful there could be serious damage as with past flooding and hardly slept. By 8 a.m., flood water began to come into my home, so we quickly moved the furniture."

In Donggang Township, despite barriers, flood water was ankle-deep in local homes. Residents used electric pumps and buckets, with one saying, "I'm exhausted from trying to keep the water at bay, but it won't stop."

One of the first responders carries on his back a resident on a flooded street in Pingtung City during a mission to bring people to safety on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Pingtung County government July 25, 2024

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTS, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)

In Chiayi City, rainfall reached 67 mm by late night, flooding low-lying areas. Firefighters evacuated 27 people using boats, with one treated for hypothermia.

In Chiayi County Bachang River, Puzi Creek, and Beigang River burst their banks. Floodwater reached 5 meters deep on low lying vegetable fields in Shuishang Township, leading to evacuations.

In Yunlin County, flooding trapped vehicles on Section 3 of Yanping Road. Firefighters rescued four people using rubber dinghies and set up a cordon.

A flooded dairy farm in Yunlin County. Photo courtesy of Dairy Association of Taiwan July 25, 2024

In Nantou, landslides in Dongpu Village, Xinyi Township and a washed out bridge resulted in the area being cut off, while flooding water up to knee-height and fallen trees impacted traffic.

Village chief Wu Chin-shu (伍金豎) reported that over 1,000 residents were advised to stock up before the typhoon. Pregnant women and dialysis patients were evacuated, and road repairs will start once the weather improves.

Flooding began in Yuanshan Township, Yilan County around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A resident surnamed Chiang (江) noted that although floodgates were closed there was too much water to contain.

Floodwater reached 2 meters outside and 1.5 meters inside local homes, prompting the deployment of rescue boats to evacuate 13 residents early this morning.

(By Tsai Chih-ming, Lin Chiao-lien, Chang Kuo-fang and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW

In Yuanshan Township, Yilan County. Photo courtesy of Yilan County Fire Bureau July 25, 2024

Related News

July 25: Typhoon death toll rises to 3 after mudslide kills 1, injures 1

July 25: Extremely torrential rain advisories issued for parts of Taiwan

July 25: Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster relief

July 25: Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall near Yilan's Nan'ao