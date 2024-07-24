Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Schools, offices to be closed across Taiwan Thursday

07/24/2024 08:34 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Falling trees damage the fence around Fu Dong Elementary School in Kaohsiung Wednesday. CNA photo July 24, 2024
Falling trees damage the fence around Fu Dong Elementary School in Kaohsiung Wednesday. CNA photo July 24, 2024

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) All 22 cities and counties around Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Thursday with Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall late Wednesday on the northeastern coast of Taiwan proper.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities in all the 22 cities and counties had announced that schools and offices will be closed for a second typhoon day on Thursday.

Gaemi, one of the strongest typhoons to hit Taiwan in recent years, has resulted in two fatalities, more than 200 injured, and the cancellation of all domestic flights on Thursday.

(By Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.66