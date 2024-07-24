Schools, offices to be closed across Taiwan Thursday
07/24/2024 08:34 PM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) All 22 cities and counties around Taiwan have announced school and office closures for Thursday with Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall late Wednesday on the northeastern coast of Taiwan proper.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities in all the 22 cities and counties had announced that schools and offices will be closed for a second typhoon day on Thursday.
Gaemi, one of the strongest typhoons to hit Taiwan in recent years, has resulted in two fatalities, more than 200 injured, and the cancellation of all domestic flights on Thursday.
