Typhoon Gaemi leads to power outages, evacuations, stranded tourists

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Typhoon Gaemi caused power outages for about 262,000 households on Wednesday, with about 60,000 households still without electricity as of 6 p.m., according to Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Among the hardest-hit areas was Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, where as many as 30,000 households experienced a blackout at one point, the state-run company said.

Similar situations also took place in Hsinchu City, as well as Pingtung, Nantou and Hsinchu counties, Taipower said.

Meanwhile, compulsory evacuations were carried out in parts of Heping Village in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County in response to the strengthening typhoon.

The evacuations were far from smooth, however, with some villagers at one point being forced to turn back due to road blockages caused by fallen trees and rocks, according to village chief Tung Lien-yi (董蓮怡).

"Driving on that stretch of road, I felt like my heart almost stopped," Tung said, explaining that the storm was so intense that it obstructed visibility.

Police said they have also provided food and supplies to several Hualien County residents who are currently sheltering in a local cement company's office.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture had already issued warnings for nearly 1,000 locations regarding potential mudslides or collapses, according to the ministry.

In Tainan, where one-third of the country's flood-prone areas are located, 385 people from nine districts were also evacuated as a precaution, the city government said.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 tourists are currently stranded in outlying Penghu County due to the suspension of all flights and ferry connections on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Central Weather Administration, as of 7 p.m., the typhoon was located about 30 kilometers south-southeast of Hualien County in the east, moving northwest at 19 to 12 km per hour (kph).

The storm, which continues to strengthen, was carrying maximum sustained winds of up to 191 kph, with gusts of up to 234 kph.