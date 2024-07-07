National Airborne Service Corps called in for Miaoli landfill fire

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 7 (CNA) The National Airborne Service Corps has joined local authorities to fight a landfill fire that spread over one hectare in Miaoli County on Sunday morning, according to the county Fire Bureau.

An Airborne Service Corps helicopter dropped water on the fire, the bureau said in an update at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, after it was first reported to the authorities at 4:18 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Cheng Sheng-feng (鄭勝峰), head of the 1st Fire Control and Rescue Group under the bureau, told reporters the county sought the Airborne Service Corps' assistance because firefighters were unable to reach a part of the landfill where there are piles of mattresses that is also close to woodland.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor July 7, 2024

Excavators have been deployed as firefighters try to contain the fire, even using sea water, due to a lack of water sources near the landfill in the county capital, Miaoli City, Cheng said.

Local residents are advised to wear face masks when outdoors and keep windows closed because of the smoke caused by the fire, the bureau said.

The landfill in the suburb of Miaoli City also caught fire in November 2023 when the blaze burned an area of 3,600 square meters and took five days to fully extinguish.

(By Lu Kang-chun and Kay Liu) Enditem/AW

Photo courtesy of a private contributor July 7, 2024