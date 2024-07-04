Heat alerts issued as scorching temperatures reach up to 40.8°C

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) recorded a temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Kaohsiung on Thursday while other areas also experienced scorching conditions, prompting the authorities to issue heat alerts for most cities and counties across the country.

The searing 40.8 degree weather, the second hottest in Taiwan so far this year, was recorded by the administration in the city's Qijin District at 11 a.m.

Other areas of the country also experienced sweltering conditions, with 37.1 degrees recorded at Yuli in Hualien, and 37 degrees in both Jiali in Tainan and Shezi in Taipei, CWA data showed.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Most of Taiwan's cities and counties were issued heat alerts by the CWA on Thursday, with Pingtung receiving the "red" alert, meaning that daytime highs of 38 degrees for three consecutive days were likely.

Kaohsiung and Hualien were both issued an "orange" alert, indicating an expected daytime high of 38 degrees.

Meanwhile, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan, and Taitung were also issued an "orange" alert, meaning that daytime highs are likely to reach up to 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

Keelung was issued a "yellow" alert, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 36 degrees.

Update: The Central Weather Administration's heat warnings issued for Friday.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), former head of the weather administration, commented in a Facebook post on Thursday that extreme temperatures will continue to linger across Taiwan in the next few days due to a "exceptionally high pressure."

On June 30, a high of 41 degrees caused by Foehn winds was recorded in Taimali Township in Taitung, according to CWA data.