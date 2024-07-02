Daytime highs of 37°C forecast for central and southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast temperatures as high as 37 degrees were likely in some parts of central and southern Taiwan Tuesday, and issued heat advisories for most of Taiwan.

The CWA issued an "orange" alert for Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan cities and Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Pingtung counties, meaning daytime highs in these areas could reach 36°C for three consecutive days.

A "yellow" alert was issued for Chiayi and Kaohsiung cities as well as Chiayi County, indicating a single daytime high of up to 36 degrees.

The CWA also forecast that highs of 37 degrees could be experienced in Yunlin and Nantou counties and Chiayi City.

The alerts are in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the CWA said.

As of 10:37 a.m., temperatures above 36 degrees had already been recorded at weather stations in Yunlin and Changhua counties and Taoyuan and Taichung cities, with the highest reading of 36.7 degrees recorded in Taichung's Dajia District at 10:35 a.m.

Temperatures between 35.5 degrees and 35.8 degrees had also been registered in Taitung, Hsinchu, Pingtung, and Miaoli counties, and Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung cities, according to CWA data.

CWA graphic

Meanwhile, precipitation is highly likely in northern Taiwan and mountainous areas across Taiwan, the CWA said, and it warned of thunderstorms and strong winds in those areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment rated the air quality on Tuesday for northern Taiwan as "fair," and other areas "good."