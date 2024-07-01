To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The Tourism Administration on Monday launched a limited-time round-the-island travel package known as the "Taiwan Pass," priced at NT$2,800 (US$86), for two travelers.

The package, which integrates Taiwan Railway Corp. services, local metros systems and tourist buses, will be offered from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to the administration.

Under Taiwan Pass, available to both Taiwanese and foreign nationals, passengers can travel an unlimited number of times on Taiwan Railways trains over a five-day period either on their own or with a companion.

In addition, travelers can select one regional metro travel service to use; a two-day FunPass Taipei, round-trip rides on the Taoyuan Metro, a 48-hour tourist pass for Taichung Metro, or a two-day pass for Kaohsiung Metro and Light Rail.

Travelers also have the option to choose round-trip tickets for one of four Taiwan Tourist Shuttle routes-- to Qingjing Farm, Sun Moon Lake, Alishan, or Kenting scenic areas -- according to the administration.

The Taiwan Pass must be purchased at designated outlets, Klook or Lion Travel, and be used by Nov. 30, the Tourism Administration said.

Users can download the Taiwan Pass mobile phone App (Android / iOS)and enter the redemption code they receive from the outlets to activate their passes, according to the administration.

However, as the pass aims to aid in the economic recovery of eastern Taiwan following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Hualien County on April 3, passengers will be required, when redeeming their Taiwan Railways service, to reserve a trip anywhere between Toucheng and Dawu stations on the Eastern Line.

Those railway trips are also activated, via the Taiwan Pass App, at one of 18 designated train stations, it said.

They are Taitung, Hualien, Luodong, Yilan, Nangang, Songshan, Taipei, Banqiao, Taoyuan, Zhongli, Hsinchu, Taichung, Xinwuri, Chiayi, Tainan, Xinzuoying, Kaohsiung and Fangliao, the Tourism Administration said.

For more information, go to https://twpass.tw and select the English service option.