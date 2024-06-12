Ban on pets entering national forests extended amid rabies concerns

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) Due to the increasing number of rabies-positive wild animals, the ban on mammals such as pet dogs and cats entering national forest recreation areas or forest parks will be extended until the end of July 2026, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FANCA) said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), which is in charge of the FANCA, posted the draft amendment announcing the ban for another two years on its website on June 5.

MOA data shows wild animals have tested positive for rabies in 94 townships or districts across 10 counties and cities.

This is an increase from the 89 townships in 9 cities and counties where animals had tested positive as of July 2022, which promoted the decision to extend the ban until July 31, 2026.

The MOA said it welcomes comments from the public during the 20-day feedback period.

The original announcement was made on July 29, 2022 as part of the MOA's rabies control efforts, in accordance with the Act on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, the FANCA told CNA.

It added that the original announcement covered 20 national forest recreation areas and the original implementation period was from Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024.

However, the FANCA also said that some other areas have been partially opened to pet dogs and cats meeting specific conditions, such as having been microchipped and vaccinated against rabies, as part of a trial in the past two years.

For example, one trail in the Neidong National Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei and one in the Zhiben National Forest Recreation Area in Taitung County have been opened to pets as part of this trial.

Other partially opened areas were the Linhousilin and Danongdafu forest parks, in Pingtung County and Hualien County respectively, as well as the Chinan National Forest Recreation Area in Hualien.

The FANCA said the Aogu Wetlands and Forest Park in Chiayi County will also be partially opened as part of the amendment.

In addition, the specific areas open to pets in these six forest recreation areas or forest parks will be announced at a later date by different FANCA branches.

The FANCA also reminded people that those wanting to visit a national forest recreation area or a forest park can call or visit its official website to find out more about regulations regarding bringing pets.