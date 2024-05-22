Passengers who stopped Taichung metro attacker to get free rides for life: Mayor

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Passengers who helped stop and subdue a man when he stabbed and wounded three passengers on a Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (TMRT) train on Tuesday morning will be given free metro rides for life, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said Wednesday.

Lu said that video footage of the attack shows several passengers teaming up together to subdue the attacker but that the investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing.

Lu added that the city government will publicly commend those who helped stop the suspect at a public security meeting and pay the medical bills of two hospitalized city residents.

A private medical institution will provide necessary rehabilitation free of charge to the two wounded individuals and give each of them an NT$200,000 (US$6,198) consolation payment, Lu said.

A Taichung MRT train travels through the Taichung City Hall Station, when the station was temporarily closed following Tuesday's attack. Photo courtesy of a private contributor May 21, 2024

At 11:17 a.m. on Tuesday, a 20-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪), allegedly attacked passengers on a train near the Taichung City Hall MRT Station, according to the city's police department.

When officers arrived at the scene, three individuals were found wounded. Two of them were taken to hospital for treatment, while the third person suffered only minor injuries and did not need immediate medical attention, police said.

One of the two hospitalized individuals is a man, surnamed Hsu (許), 27, who wrestled with Hung and was injured but then worked with other passengers to suppress him and grab the knife, according to the police department.

Hung is a Kaohsiung resident who traveled to Taichung on Monday. After the attack, he was taken to hospital and placed under police surveillance, the department's sixth precinct said in a statement.

Prosecutors carried out an inspection of the scene on Tuesday and subsequent investigations will continue. It is expected that Hung will be charged with attempted murder, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said.

(By Su Mu-chun and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/kb