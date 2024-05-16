Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/16/2024 11:16 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan's seaside tourism sites under great ecological pressure

@China Times: Biden reiterates importance of cross-strait peace, stability

@Liberty Times: Aides of Taipei City Council deputy speaker allegedly involved in sex trade operations

@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits record high of 21,147

@Commercial Times: Q1 profit of TWSE-listed, OTC companies hits third highest for the same period

@Taipei Times: Lai reiterates openness to China talks

Enditem/pc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.86