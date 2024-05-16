Taiwan headline news
05/16/2024 11:16 AM
Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan's seaside tourism sites under great ecological pressure
@China Times: Biden reiterates importance of cross-strait peace, stability
@Liberty Times: Aides of Taipei City Council deputy speaker allegedly involved in sex trade operations
@Economic Daily News: Taiex hits record high of 21,147
@Commercial Times: Q1 profit of TWSE-listed, OTC companies hits third highest for the same period
@Taipei Times: Lai reiterates openness to China talks
