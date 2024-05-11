Ministry to require uploading of surveillance footage by infant care centers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) recently announced plans to amend infant care center operation guidelines, mandating the uploading of surveillance footage to the cloud to enhance oversight.

The decision followed several past instances of child abuse where footage "disappeared," sparking demands for the central government to improve its efforts, according to the MOHW's Social and Family Affairs Administration.

Uploading data to cloud storage makes it easier to access and manage, administration head Chien Hui-jiuan (簡慧娟) told the media Saturday, reassuring the public regarding information security concerns.

Under the amended rule, all footage will be uploaded on a daily basis and kept on the cloud for at least 30 days, said the administration, which has allocated NT$260 million (US$8 million) to build and expand related systems by the end of this year.

A 60-day preparation and consultation period is currently underway after the MOHW announced the amendment proposal on April 26.

Should the new rule take effect, infant care centers that fail to comply after a designated grace period will be fined between NT$30,000-NT$300,000, Chien said.

Fines may be imposed repeatedly, and in severe cases, infant care centers may face suspension of operations for one to 12 months, public disclosure of their names, and even revocation of operation permits, she said.

Taiwan amended the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act in 2019, mandating the installation of surveillance cameras in all infant care facilities.

Nationwide, Taiwan has around 1,700 infant care centers, 1,200 in the private sector, which look after children aged 0-2 years old.