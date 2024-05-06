CORONAVIRUS/Free COVID rapid test kits available at 4,500 pharmacies nationwide
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) COVID-19 rapid home test kits are to be made available for free at national health insurance (NHI)-contracted pharmacies across Taiwan, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
People in need can get the free rapid test kits at around 4,500 NHI-contracted pharmacies nationwide, effective immediately or by Wednesday at the latest, the CDC said in a statement on Monday, with one 3-kit or 5-kit pack per person in principle.
The free home rapid test kit program has been launched in cooperation with the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Associations (FTPA), under which 10 million kits, which expire before the end of the year, are available for members of the public, according to the statement.
For more information on NHI-contracted pharmacies log on to https://gov.tw/q3W, it said.
Although COVID-19 infections have fallen from its peak period, there have still been 20-30 deaths and around 200 cases with complications per week in Taiwan in recent months, CDC spokesperson Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧) told CNA.
Citing comments by the World Health Organization that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue, Tseng urged the public to pay attention to related complications.
In a statement, the FTPA also reminded the public of the risk of fatality related to COVID-19 and noted that members of the public, including foreign nationals, can pick up rapid test kits free of charge at community pharmacies without the need to provide personal ID documents.
- Taiwan starts giving 2nd dose of COVID vaccine for Omicron subvariant XBBTaiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday began administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron subvariant XBB to vulnerable groups.04/09/2024 10:26 PM
- Taiwan reports COVID-19 deaths in children after 10-month gapTaiwan reported two rare cases of COVID-19-related deaths in children ages 12 years and younger last week, breaking a 10-month streak without such fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday.03/05/2024 08:20 PM
- CDC to expand eligibility for free flu jabs, urges COVID vaccinationMore people will be eligible to receive a government-funded free influenza vaccine shot from March 5, amid the growing spread of flu and COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.02/23/2024 07:03 PM
- Society
Indigenous activist to end 7-year protest camp on inauguration day05/06/2024 07:58 PM
- Society
Taiwan's top university establishes new college at Taipei campus05/06/2024 07:50 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares soar to end above 20,500 points on U.S. rallies05/06/2024 07:01 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan, Philippines sign MOU on landslide research cooperation05/06/2024 06:47 PM
- Society
2 magnitude 5.9 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan in 7 minutes05/06/2024 06:41 PM