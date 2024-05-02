MOE to ban giving students tests during study and break periods
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday announced new rules that will ban giving most elementary and junior high school students exams during morning study and afternoon rest periods.
The rules, contained in newly-compiled regulations for supervising education at public elementary and junior high schools, will take effect on Aug. 1.
Among the provisions, the MOE mandated that schools not use after-school tutoring periods, extracurricular activities during summer or winter vacation, or after-school study periods to teach new course material.
In addition, schools will be prohibited from giving tests or exams to students in grades 1-8 during morning study and afternoon break periods, the MOE said.
Students in grade 9, however -- who are preparing to take senior high school entrance exams -- will still be allowed to take practice tests during those periods, according to the rules.
In Taiwan, elementary school consists of grades 1-6, junior high school grades 7-9, and senior high school grades 10-12.
