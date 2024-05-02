Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 44 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 11.7 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest on Green Island off Taitung's coast, where an intensity of 3 was measured on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake's intensity was measured at 2 in other parts of Taitung and in Hualien and Pingtung counties, the CWA data showed.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported.