Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/02/2024 11:22 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Groups make five appeals during Labor Day march

@China Times: Raising National Health Insurance's points value would require higher premiums: Health ministry

@Liberty Times: Taiwan health care system rated best in the world by Ceoworld magazine in 2024

@Economic Daily News: Bad news hangs over AI-related stocks

@Commercial Times: Hawkish Fed spurs greater market uncertainties

@Taipei Times: PLA activities watched closely: NSB

Enditem/pc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.20