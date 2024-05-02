To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Groups make five appeals during Labor Day march

@China Times: Raising National Health Insurance's points value would require higher premiums: Health ministry

@Liberty Times: Taiwan health care system rated best in the world by Ceoworld magazine in 2024

@Economic Daily News: Bad news hangs over AI-related stocks

@Commercial Times: Hawkish Fed spurs greater market uncertainties

@Taipei Times: PLA activities watched closely: NSB

