Taiwan headline news
05/02/2024 11:22 AM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Groups make five appeals during Labor Day march
@China Times: Raising National Health Insurance's points value would require higher premiums: Health ministry
@Liberty Times: Taiwan health care system rated best in the world by Ceoworld magazine in 2024
@Economic Daily News: Bad news hangs over AI-related stocks
@Commercial Times: Hawkish Fed spurs greater market uncertainties
@Taipei Times: PLA activities watched closely: NSB
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market05/02/2024 04:28 PM
- Politics
Taipei, Washington think Taiwan Relations Act adequate: Minister05/02/2024 03:48 PM
- Society
Former Taipei Mayor Ko listed as suspect in alleged corruption case05/02/2024 03:27 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.85%05/02/2024 01:53 PM
- Cross-Strait
China advised to forego inflammatory actions in Taiwan Strait: U.S.05/02/2024 01:30 PM