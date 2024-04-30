Taiwan headline news
04/30/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Acquittal of Tainan City Council Speaker Chiu Li-li, 9 others in vote-buying case criticized as absurd
@China Times: Government is ready: Premier Chen, in response to China's easing of restrictions
@Liberty Times: Q1 GDP growth expected to rise above 6% mark
@Economic Daily News: Electronic, financial, old economy stocks all jump higher
@Commercial Times: Taiwan's wealth gap soars to 67-fold difference among wealthiest, least wealthiest
@Taipei Times: NSTC releases new AI language model
