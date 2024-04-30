To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Acquittal of Tainan City Council Speaker Chiu Li-li, 9 others in vote-buying case criticized as absurd

@China Times: Government is ready: Premier Chen, in response to China's easing of restrictions

@Liberty Times: Q1 GDP growth expected to rise above 6% mark

@Economic Daily News: Electronic, financial, old economy stocks all jump higher

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's wealth gap soars to 67-fold difference among wealthiest, least wealthiest

@Taipei Times: NSTC releases new AI language model

