To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) Television presenter Mickey Huang (黃子佼) has been accused of rape days after escaping prosecution on separate sexual misconduct charges because of a lack of evidence.

The latest allegation, made by an accuser identified only as "Miss K" on Sunday, came following Huang's acceptance on April 3 of a two-year deferred prosecution arrangement for possession of child sexual abuse images.

Miss K's account was shared in a Facebook post by one of Huang's previous accusers, the online personality Zofia.

According to Miss K, Huang raped her when she was a 17-year-old at his residence in Taipei's Neihu District in the summer of 2006 after inviting her there on the pretense of taking part in a photo shoot.

Miss K did not say whether she would file a criminal complaint against Huang, stating only that she thought "a sincere apology" would be "the most effective remedy."

Neither Huang nor prosecutors have commented publicly on Miss K's accusations as of press time.

A criminal investigation into Huang was first opened in the summer of 2023, after Zofia publicly accused the entertainer of forcibly kissing her and taking nude photographs when she was 17 without her consent a decade earlier.

In August 2023, Huang was arrested but released on bail of NT$350,000 (US$10,900) and barred from leaving Taiwan.

During raids on Huang's residence and studio, police seized seven sexually explicit videos involving minors, which the presenter had purchased online between Aug. 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023.

After being offered a deferred prosecution agreement, Huang admitted to violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act and agreed to pay a NT$1.2 million fine as well as write an apology letter within six months.

Prosecutors, however, declined to indict Huang for molestation and other charges, citing insufficient evidence and noting that he had reached settlements with his accusers.

In a Facebook post following his conviction for possession of child sexual abuse images on April 4, Huang said he had admitted and reflected on his mistakes and "promised prosecutors not to do it again."

The perceived leniency of Huang's punishment has been met with public indignation and calls for legal reform.

Actress Sonia Sui (隋棠), a former ambassador for the Child Welfare League Foundation, vowed never to work with Huang again and called on lawmakers to amend related acts.

"It is a universal value that there is zero tolerance for child pornography," Sui wrote in a Facebook post.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Shih-chien (王世堅), meanwhile, described Huang as "nefarious" and called for amendments to the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act to increase the severity of punishments for such crimes.

Wang said the administrative agencies should consider making the disciplinary measures 1.5 times as severe as they were and disqualifying the criminals from being released on parole.

Huang, who turned 52 in late March, has won six Best Host in a Variety Show and one Best Host in a Reality or Game Show since 2000 at the Golden Bell Awards.