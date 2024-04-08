#METOO/TV host accused of rape days after sexual misconduct charges dropped
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) Television presenter Mickey Huang (黃子佼) has been accused of rape days after escaping prosecution on separate sexual misconduct charges because of a lack of evidence.
The latest allegation, made by an accuser identified only as "Miss K" on Sunday, came following Huang's acceptance on April 3 of a two-year deferred prosecution arrangement for possession of child sexual abuse images.
Miss K's account was shared in a Facebook post by one of Huang's previous accusers, the online personality Zofia.
According to Miss K, Huang raped her when she was a 17-year-old at his residence in Taipei's Neihu District in the summer of 2006 after inviting her there on the pretense of taking part in a photo shoot.
Miss K did not say whether she would file a criminal complaint against Huang, stating only that she thought "a sincere apology" would be "the most effective remedy."
Neither Huang nor prosecutors have commented publicly on Miss K's accusations as of press time.
A criminal investigation into Huang was first opened in the summer of 2023, after Zofia publicly accused the entertainer of forcibly kissing her and taking nude photographs when she was 17 without her consent a decade earlier.
In August 2023, Huang was arrested but released on bail of NT$350,000 (US$10,900) and barred from leaving Taiwan.
During raids on Huang's residence and studio, police seized seven sexually explicit videos involving minors, which the presenter had purchased online between Aug. 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023.
After being offered a deferred prosecution agreement, Huang admitted to violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act and agreed to pay a NT$1.2 million fine as well as write an apology letter within six months.
Prosecutors, however, declined to indict Huang for molestation and other charges, citing insufficient evidence and noting that he had reached settlements with his accusers.
In a Facebook post following his conviction for possession of child sexual abuse images on April 4, Huang said he had admitted and reflected on his mistakes and "promised prosecutors not to do it again."
The perceived leniency of Huang's punishment has been met with public indignation and calls for legal reform.
Actress Sonia Sui (隋棠), a former ambassador for the Child Welfare League Foundation, vowed never to work with Huang again and called on lawmakers to amend related acts.
"It is a universal value that there is zero tolerance for child pornography," Sui wrote in a Facebook post.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Shih-chien (王世堅), meanwhile, described Huang as "nefarious" and called for amendments to the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act to increase the severity of punishments for such crimes.
Wang said the administrative agencies should consider making the disciplinary measures 1.5 times as severe as they were and disqualifying the criminals from being released on parole.
Huang, who turned 52 in late March, has won six Best Host in a Variety Show and one Best Host in a Reality or Game Show since 2000 at the Golden Bell Awards.
- Gender equality amendments to take effect on Women's DayThe amendments to three gender equality acts will come into effect on Friday, International Women's Day, as part of an effort to expand protections for victims of all forms of harassment.03/07/2024 09:17 PM
- Court dismisses actor's motion to remove travel restrictionsThe Shilin District Court has dismissed a motion by Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) to remove a travel ban that was imposed after he was indicted in November on charges of filming intimate videos of a minor.01/03/2024 03:08 PM
- Tina Chou not charged with defamation following #MeToo Facebook postThe Taipei District Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict Tina Chou (周宜霈), following a defamation suit filed against her by Charles "Blackie" Chen (陳建州) over a Facebook post in June in which she claimed her former boss sexually harassed her during a trip to Hong Kong 11 years ago.12/19/2023 03:47 PM
- Society
A true scout: How Greek national led others to safety in Taroko Gorge04/08/2024 10:50 PM
- Cross-Strait
Ex-President Ma highlights '92 consensus in meeting with CCP official04/08/2024 10:26 PM
- Culture
German audience impressed by National Symphony Orchestra on European tour04/08/2024 09:26 PM
- Society
TV host accused of rape days after sexual misconduct charges dropped04/08/2024 08:51 PM
- Society
30 reported ill in Taiwan from red yeast rice products04/08/2024 08:42 PM