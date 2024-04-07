Daily number of aftershocks drops following Taiwan's 7.2 quake

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The daily number of aftershocks after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rattled Taiwan on April 3 has shown a declining trend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

As of 8:12 a.m. Sunday, a total of 681 aftershocks had hit Taiwan, including two exceeding a magnitude of 6 -- one of magnitude 6.5 and another 6.2 that struck at 8:11 a.m. and 10:14 a.m. on April 3 -- and 24 ranging from magnitude 5 to 6, CWA data showed.

Meanwhile, there were 208 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 4 to 5.

In the last 24 hours, there were three earthquakes of magnitude 5 or above -- a magnitude 5.2 and a 5.3 quake recorded at 11:52 a.m. and 6:47 p.m. Saturday, respectively, and a magnitude 5.1 temblor at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, 19 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 4 to 5 were recorded during this period, according to the data.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, having caused 13 dead, 1,133 injured, and six missing as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

As of 7:57 a.m. Thursday, around 24 hours following the powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake, there were 314 aftershocks, while as of 8:05 a.m. Friday, a cumulative total of 481 aftershocks were recorded, and as of 8:02 a.m. Saturday, a total of 592 aftershocks had hit Taiwan, according to CWA statistics.

The data indicated the daily number of aftershocks has been dwindling over the past few days, decreasing from 314, 167, and 111, to 89.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/cs

