2nd death reported in suspected Taipei food poisoning outbreak

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) A man in his mid-60s has become the second person to have died in a suspected food poisoning outbreak at a branch of Malaysian restaurant Polam Kopitiam in Taipei that has left at least eight people who dined there ill.

The man, who ate at the vegetarian restaurant on March 19, died Wednesday morning at Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital due to multiple organ failures after efforts to resuscitate him failed, according to Hung Tzu-jen (洪子仁), the hospital's vice superintendent.

The man and several others who fell ill were believed to have eaten char kway teow, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, among other dishes, at the restaurant located in the Far Eastern Department Store in Xinyi District.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the suspected food poisoning outbreak has seen at least eight of the restaurant's customers fall ill and seek medical attention over the past week after experiencing symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to Taipei Department of Health Commissioner Chen Yen-yuan (陳彥元).

Two of the eight have died, including the man who died Wednesday. The other fatality was a man in his late 30s who visited the restaurant on March 22 and died two days later.

He also consumed char kway teow at the restaurant, according to information released by the department.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Wednesday ordered all Taipei branches of Polam Kopitiam closed as prosecutors investigate the case.