None injured in Wistron factory fire in Hsinchu Science Park

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) No one was injured in a fire that broke out at a factory run by major electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp. in the Hsinchu Science Park late Monday, based on information from the Hsinchu City Fire Bureau and Hsinchu Science Park Bureau (HSPB).

The Hsinchu City Fire Bureau said it received a report on the fire at 10:22 p.m., and along with the Hsinchu County Fire Bureau dispatched 23 fire trucks and 112 firefighters to the scene.

The fire was put out at 2 a.m., and none of the 464 people evacuated were hurt.

According to the fire bureau, firefighters found that an outdoor air conditioning unit on the top floor of the factory caught fire, but it did not offer any further details on what triggered the blaze.

The HSPB said it was notified that there was a fire at a Wistron factory on Xin'an Road at 10:25 p.m. It then activated its emergency response system and sent staff to the site at 10:28 p.m. to get a hold of the situation.

An emergency medical station was later set up at 10:40 p.m. by the science park's clinic, it said.

As firefighters were battling the blaze and heavy smoke was bellowing from the fire, the fire bureau asked the city's Bureau of Environmental Protection to monitor air quality.

Data monitored by the HSPB and the city's Environmental Protection Bureau indicated that air pollution had quickly fallen back to normal background pollution levels by later Tuesday morning.