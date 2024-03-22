COST OF LIVING/TPass price to remain unchanged despite electricity rates increasing
Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The price of the TPass, a 30-day unlimited transport pass in Taiwan, will remain unchanged despite an anticipated increase in electricity rates, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Friday.
The price of the pass, which covers railway, metro, bus, light-rail, and ferry journeys, along with YouBike rentals in various parts of Taiwan, will remain the same but will be priced differently depending on the area it covers, Wang said before attending a legislative session.
For example, the "Taipei-New Taipei-Keelung-Taoyuan" TPass will continue to be priced at NT$1,200 (US$38), he said.
The policy will remain consistent, even if fares on certain public transport systems increase in the future, Wang said, adding that a special government budget will cover any potential deficits incurred by the TPass scheme.
Taiwan is set to scale up its electricity rates due to the state-owned Taiwan Power Co.'s (Taipower) operating deficit.
According to Wang, electricity accounts for approximately 10 percent of the operating costs for both Taiwan Railway Corp. and Taiwan High-Speed Rail.
However, he said discussions are underway regarding possible increases in both Taiwan Railway and intercity bus ticket prices, given that they have remained unchanged for 28 years and 18 years, respectively.
Wang said the government is expected to partly subsidize medium to long-haul trips for both services, with potential losses from short-haul trips to be covered by revenue generated by the TPass scheme.
