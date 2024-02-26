To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) As of Monday noon, donations of over NT$10 million (US$317,000) had poured in for three young children hit by a sport utility vehicle in Changhua County last week, according to the county government.

The exclusive Bank of Taiwan account set up by the county government was closed at 12 p.m. Monday, and donations received will go to a trust to pay for the children's medical treatment, rehabilitation and daily needs, the local government said, commending Taiwanese for their kindness.

The three siblings surnamed Chen (陳), two sisters and a younger brother, were hit by an SUV driven by a 73-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who was driving without a license, when crossing a pedestrian walkway in Shengang Township at 6:21 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The older sister, 10, is at Show Chwan Memorial Hospital with serious brain damage, while the younger sister, 8, suffered severe pneumothorax intracranial hemorrhaging and remains intubated at Changhua Christian Children's Hospital as her blood pressure remains very low.

A doctor checks on the 10-year-old older sister of the three young siblings in Changhua County last week. Photo courtesy of Show Chwan Memorial Hospital

The brother, 7, suffered only minor bruises and was resting at home.

In the aftermath of the incident the sisters stopped breathing, and despite being revived remain critical, with a coma scale score of 3. However, the condition of both improved on Monday, the hospitals where they are being treated said.

According to Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, the older sister was responsive to light reflex, and has a pupil size of 3.0 mm, within the normal 2.0-4.0 mm range. Her level of oxygen concentration, blood pressure and heart beat have also returned to normal.

Meanwhile, the younger sister is currently on one vasopressor to maintain vital signs, whereas she needed three before Monday, a doctor at Changhua Christian Children's Hospital said.