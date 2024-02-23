Taipei to fine fuel-powered cars using electric car parking spots from March

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Fines will be imposed from March on fuel-powered cars parked in spaces designated for electric vehicles, the Taipei City Parking Management and Development Office announced Friday.

The office said the new rule will be imposed from March 1, and that owners of traditional fuel-run vehicles will be fined between NT$600 (US$18.98) and NT$1,200 if they park illegally, per Taiwan's Parking Facility Act.

Parking spots designated for electric cars in Taipei City function as charging stations and are marked by green lines.

The office said the new measure is in line with a Ministry of Transportation and Communications regulation that forbids non-electric cars occupying parking spaces designated for electric vehicles.

The office also said that parking fees for electric cars will be altered in the future, with the amount payable set to be calculated by electricity consumed per kilowatt-hour.

Currently, electric car owners pay an extra NT$10 per hour more than drivers of fuel-powered vehicles, with another NT$10 per hour levied on electric car owners who do not charge their vehicles while parked.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Ho Meng-Hua (何孟樺) said Friday that the Taipei City government ought to improve its policies regarding electric cars.

Ho revealed that the city had only installed approximately 600 parking spots for electric cars, despite aiming to have 1,200 by next year.

Ho added that 150 of the installed parking slots were inside parking lots, with some reporting that their charging equipment was being used fewer than 20 times a month.

Moreover, Ho said city data showed Taipei's Zhongzheng, Nangang, and Daan districts each had fewer than 30 electric car parking spaces as of the end of 2023.

She added that Taipei City needed to conduct thorough research before building new parking spaces to maximize efficiency.