Taiwan CDC reports sixth year of decline in new HIV infections

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Wednesday that 944 new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) were reported in Taiwan in 2023, marking a sixth consecutive year of decline.

The 944 new HIV cases reported last year represented a decrease of 11.7 percent from 2022, and the figure was the lowest since 2004, the CDC said in a press release.

The HIV situation in Taiwan has been "effectively brought under control," the agency said, adding that the public should still engage in safe sexual behavior as they celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones on Wednesday.

The CDC data released in January showed that currently 45,992 people in Taiwan, including 44,354 Taiwanese and 1,638 foreign nationals, have HIV.

Among them, more than 80 percent contracted the virus due to risky sexual behavior, the data showed.

In that regard, the agency encouraged individuals who have ever had sex to take at least one HIV test and those who have sex without using a condom to take a test annually.

For people with a history of sexually transmitted diseases, multiple sexual partners, or substance use, it is recommended that they undergo HIV screening every three to six months, the agency added.

The CDC said it has worked with dozens of hospitals as well as clinics specializing in gynecology, general practice, and urology across the country to provide free and anonymous services as part of its effort to encourage people to take the tests.

People can also go to the HIV Rapid Self-Testing website to order a testing kit online or check if there is a vending machine near their residence.

The CDC also recommended the use of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for preventing oneself from contracting HIV but noted that it would only reduce the chance of getting HIV, not other sexually transmitted diseases.

The agency said that the number of medical facilities offering PrEP consultations had climbed to 103 this year and that up to 6,000 people covered by National Health Insurance can be accommodated.