Extra trains provided to meet peak LNY holiday demand: operators

02/07/2024 05:53 PM
Passengers pack a platform in Taiwan High Speed Rail's Banqiao Station in New Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo Feb. 7, 2024
Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) Additional train services will be provided around the Lunar New Year holiday in anticipation of increased travel demand, while total traffic likely to peak on Feb. 12, Taiwan Railway Corp. (TR) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) said Wednesday.

TR will operate 256 additional trains from Feb. 6-15, up 6.5 percent in transport capacity from an average workday, its general manager Feng Hui-sheng (馮輝昇) said at a briefing for Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁).

The number of TR passengers will begin to increase later Wednesday, and is expected to stay high from Feb. 11-13, the second to fourth day of the Lunar New Year, Feng said, adding that a daily peak of about 817,000 passengers is forecast for Feb. 12.

Likewise, THSRC will run an additional 461 bullet trains from Feb. 6-15, a 29 percent increase, according to Andy Lu (陸衛東), operational senior vice president of THSRC, at the briefing.

The high speed rail is likely to see demand of between 199,000 and 313,000 passengers per day during the period, when Feb. 12 is also expected to be the busiest day, he said.

To better cope with the holiday traffic spike, the company will further adjust the frequency of the train service and/or the non-reserved seating capacity of each train if necessary, Lu added.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

