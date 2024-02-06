Focus Taiwan App
Taipei Zoo to raise ticket price from April 2024

02/06/2024 09:17 PM
Taipei Zoo visitors take pictures inside the Giant panda enclosure in this CNA file photo
Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) Taipei Zoo will increase ticket prices from April 1 after Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) approved the move on Tuesday.

A regular ticket will cost NT$100 (US$3.19) instead of the current NT$60, while Taipei citizens will continue to enjoy the current price, Taipei Zoo said in a press release Tuesday.

Prices for concessionary tickets will be raised to NT$50 from NT$30, and discounted tickets for groups of 30 or more will see an NT$28 increase to NT$70, the zoo said.

It added that Taipei citizens under the age of 12 and over the age of 65 will continue to enjoy free access.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the Taipei Zoo Education Center and shuttle train inside the zoo will remain the same.

According to the Director of the Taipei Zoo Chen I-tsung (諶亦聰), the increased ticket price will bring in around an extra NT$41 million, which will be used to improve living conditions for the zoo's animals.

Taipei Zoo spokesperson Tsao Hsien-shao (曹先紹) added that the money will also be used to promote international exchanges.

(By Chen I-hsuan and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/ASG

