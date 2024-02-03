To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) A man was rescued after falling 100 meters into a ravine in Nantou County while riding his heavy motorcycle down from Hehuanshan early Saturday morning, the police said.

According to the police from the county's Ren-ai Precinct, the man surnamed Hsu (許), who lives in Taoyuan, went to Wuling peak on Hehuanshan, located on the border of Nantou and Hualien counties, with his friends late Friday on his motorcycle to enjoy the sunrise on Saturday.

However, the 23-year-old Hsu, who is believed to have been fatigued after not sleeping, crashed into a road barrier on Provincial Highway No. 14 at 22 kilometers while riding downhill at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. As a result, he was thrown from his vehicle and fell 100 m into a ravine below, the police said.

When the police arrived, they were unable to reach Hsu. As a result, they contacted the county's Fire Bureau and the Shen Ing search and rescue team who brought ropes to climb into the ravine, where they found the injured Hsu and lifted him back up to the road using a backboard and ropes, after which he was rushed to Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch.

According to the police, Hsu sustained multiple lacerations to his head and limbs, but the tree cover broke his fall ensuring he did not suffer more life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the police said they are still investigating to determine what caused the crash.