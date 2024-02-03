ROAD SAFETY/Motorcyclist rescued after crashing, falling into ravine in Nantou
Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) A man was rescued after falling 100 meters into a ravine in Nantou County while riding his heavy motorcycle down from Hehuanshan early Saturday morning, the police said.
According to the police from the county's Ren-ai Precinct, the man surnamed Hsu (許), who lives in Taoyuan, went to Wuling peak on Hehuanshan, located on the border of Nantou and Hualien counties, with his friends late Friday on his motorcycle to enjoy the sunrise on Saturday.
However, the 23-year-old Hsu, who is believed to have been fatigued after not sleeping, crashed into a road barrier on Provincial Highway No. 14 at 22 kilometers while riding downhill at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. As a result, he was thrown from his vehicle and fell 100 m into a ravine below, the police said.
When the police arrived, they were unable to reach Hsu. As a result, they contacted the county's Fire Bureau and the Shen Ing search and rescue team who brought ropes to climb into the ravine, where they found the injured Hsu and lifted him back up to the road using a backboard and ropes, after which he was rushed to Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch.
According to the police, Hsu sustained multiple lacerations to his head and limbs, but the tree cover broke his fall ensuring he did not suffer more life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the police said they are still investigating to determine what caused the crash.
- Taoyuan mayor, wife suffer minor injuries in freeway accidentTaoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) and his wife both suffered minor injuries after being involved in a traffic accident on a section of Freeway No. 3 in New Taipei on Saturday.02/03/2024 06:14 PM
- 2 motorists die in separate accidents in HualienTwo motorists have died in two separate accidents that happened 500 meters apart from each other on a section of Provincial Highway No. 11 in Hualien County this week, according ...12/30/2023 05:11 PM
- Traffic deaths drop year-on-year in first nine months of 2023: MOTCThe cumulative number of traffic-related deaths in 2023 declined year-on-year for the first time in September amid efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the Ministry of ...11/29/2023 08:43 PM
- Sports
Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifier02/03/2024 10:01 PM
- Business
Uni-President acquires Yahoo Taiwan's bonds, eyes cooperation in e-commerce02/03/2024 09:36 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan02/03/2024 09:22 PM
- Society
Taisugar recalls all Boston butt pork products from store shelves02/03/2024 09:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan financial firms' exposure to China down 12% at end-202302/03/2024 08:13 PM