ROAD SAFETY/Taoyuan mayor, wife suffer minor injuries in freeway accident
New Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) and his wife both suffered minor injuries after being involved in a traffic accident on a section of Freeway No. 3 in New Taipei on Saturday.
According to information provided by the New Taipei's Fire Department, Chang was driving the vehicle with his wife in the passenger seat when the accident occurred on the freeway's northbound lane near Yingge District at 2:15 p.m.
Both were conscious and suffered only minor abrasions, but Chang's wife was later taken to Tucheng Hospital by ambulance to be checked for chest discomfort, the department said without elaborating on how many vehicles were involved in the accident.
Later Saturday, Taoyuan City government issued a brief statement confirming the incident.
At the time, the two were in their private vehicle and driving to their home in Xindian District, New Taipei, it said, emphasizing that both suffered only minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
