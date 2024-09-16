To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to host ITS World Congress in 2029 after 4 bids in 10 years

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan has secured the right to host the 2029 World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), following three unsuccessful bids over the past decade, according to the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan, which won the right with the Taipei City government.

The annual ITS World Congress is the largest global event for the intelligent transport industry, with the 2024 gathering opening in Dubai on Monday. The event has attracted more than 10,000 visitors from over 60 countries in recent years, the Taipei-based society said in a statement released Sunday.

"We made the world understand that Taiwan is capable and qualified to host the world congress," said Shih Yi-fang (施義芳), president of the society, in the statement.

The society and Taipei beat Brisbane, Australia in a vote on Sunday to decide which city would host the 2029 ITS World Congress due to take place in the Asia-Pacific region

The ITS World Congress rotates between three regions every year -- Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific, according to the society.

In a separate statement released on Monday, society Vice President Philip Tseng (曾詩淵) said the 2029 ITS World Congress scheduled for September that year will be held with the theme of "Harmonizing an AITS World."

AITS stands for "Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Systems," and the ITS World Congress in Taipei will showcase the latest smart transport technologies, and how to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly identify and solve problems, the Monday's statement said.

The use of AI will further promote developments in the technology and tourism sectors, the statement said.