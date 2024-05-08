MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9300+ chip made with TSMC's 4nm process

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) MediaTek Inc., Taiwan's largest smartphone IC designer, has unveiled the latest mobile Dimensity 9300+ chip, made with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) advanced 4-nanometer process.

In a statement released Tuesday, MediaTek said the latest mobile in its Dimensity portfolio leverages an All-Big-Core design with the third generation TSMC 4nm process and is equipped with one Arm Cortex-X4 core, which operates at up to 3.4 GHz, plus three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores.

An All-Big-Core design is a technology which will make generative AI processing, gaming, and video capture using a smartphone more efficient.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 9300+ chip offers increased clock speeds, and is designed to accelerate on-device generative AI processing, offering broader support for Large Language Models (LLMs), and other performance enhancements over its predecessor -- the Dimensity 9300.

The Dimensity 9300+ also has AI processing, thanks to MediaTek's latest NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology, the company's latest generative AI engine, the chip designer said.

With the new NeruoPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration, the new flagship chip can run "several billion parameters" at up to 22 tokens per second, according to MediaTek.

"The Dimensity 9300+ will help us continue to build a rich ecosystem of generative AI applications thanks to the chip's broad LLM support and on-device LoRA Fusion," JC Hsu (徐敬全), corporate senior vice president at MediaTek, said in the statement.

The phrase LoRa comes from "long-range," referring to a physical proprietary radio communication technique.

"To enhance these AI experiences, the Dimensity 9300+ offers impressive performance and enhancements to speed up LLM inference, running tokens much faster for a better user experience," Hsu said.

Echoing Hsu, MediaTek President Joe Chen (陳冠州) said generative AI technologies have completely revolutionized tech device applications.

Chen added MediaTek has taken advantage of its capabilities and experiences in edge computing development to empower 2 billion smart end-user devices every year through a wide range of innovations such as human-machine interfaces, productivity, and entertainment.

MediaTek Chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) has outlined the company's plans to seize opportunities presented by AI applications such as the AI cloud and other networking technologies.

In early April, MediaTek introduced its generative AI service platform, which it said will help enterprises boost productivity. It has already secured users in a wide range of fields from server manufacturers -- including Asustek Computer Inc. and Micro-Star International Co, -- to sales, media, and finance.

In 2023, MediaTek announced a partnership with U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp. to develop technology for automotive in-vehicle infotainment systems.

According to Taipei-based market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp., MediaTek was the fifth-largest IC designer in the world in the third quarter of last year.