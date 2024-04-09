Netflix monthly subscription fees in Taiwan stay unchanged

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The monthly subscription fees for Netflix in Taiwan will stay the same for now following a recent price update for users in Hong Kong, according to the United States-based video streaming service provider on Tuesday.

There has yet to be an announcement about any price changes in Taiwan, Netflix's PR office in Taipei told CNA.

The fee adjustments are applied to different countries and regions, hence the monthly plan update in Hong Kong will not affect other regions, it said.

Netflix currently offers different levels of monthly subscription plans -- Basic, Standard and Premium -- with the fees in Taiwan priced at NT$270, NT$330 and NT$390.

According to Netflix, the fee for each plan has been increased in Hong Kong by HK$10 (US$1.27) to HK$15, respectively.

The premium plan, which offers 4K HDR video quality, saw the highest monthly fee hike from HK$93 to HK$108.

To retain existing users and attract new customers, major audio and video streaming service providers have been actively investing in producing original content, but they also face huge pressure on costs, resulting in them raising the prices to cope.

In October and November last year, Apple TV+ in Taiwan raised its monthly subscription fee from NT$170 to NT$250, while Disney+ also introduced new plans at higher cost.