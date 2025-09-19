Taiwan declines to comment on reports Trump kiboshed arms package

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Friday declined to comment on a report in the Washington Post that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to approve over US$400 million in military aid to Taiwan amid talks with China.

In an exclusive report on Friday, the Washington Post said Trump did not sign off on more than US$400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer as he pursued a trade deal with China and a potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Screenshot from the Washington Post

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, the report said that Trump's decision remains reversible and that the package was expected to provide more lethal aid than past packages to Taiwan, with items such as munitions and autonomous drones.

In response to the report, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a news statement later in the day that, in line with past practice, it does not comment on arms sales or aid plans that have not been formally announced by the Taiwanese and U.S. governments.

"Taiwan and the U.S. maintain a close security cooperation mechanism, with all exchange programs carried out on schedule to build a comprehensive defense system," the MND added.

The ministry also noted that U.S. arms sales and aid to Taiwan help enhance the island country's defense capabilities and demonstrate Washington's "firm commitment to safeguarding security in the Taiwan Strait."

Meanwhile, the Presidential Office neither confirmed nor denied the report in a news statement, saying only that Taiwan and the U.S. maintain close, ongoing cooperation on security issues, including defense.

The office said Taiwan appreciates the U.S.' long-standing support for strengthening its defense capabilities, adding that the two countries "will continue to deepen partnerships across sectors to provide a stabilizing force for global prosperity and development."

"As a responsible member of the region, Taiwan is determined and confident in continuing to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and to work with partner countries like the U.S. to deter aggression and safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity," the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement echoing the Presidential Office and the Ministry of National Defense, noting that "the U.S. has long supported Taiwan in strengthening its defense capabilities."

An anonymous source familiar with foreign affairs told CNA that Trump has taken a different approach to foreign military support, favoring arms sales over aid.

The source added that even if the Washington Post's report is accurate, Taiwan would not be an exception, but noted that Taiwan-U.S. defense cooperation has only grown stronger, not weaker