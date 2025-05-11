Taiwan, Lithuania stand united in defending democracy: Ex-Pres. Tsai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Vilnius, May 11 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday expressed gratitude to Lithuania over its support for Taiwan, saying that both countries are united as partners in defending democracy.

Speaking at a reception organized by the Lithuania-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group welcoming her on her first visit to the Baltic state, Tsai said while she was Taiwan's president from May 2016 to May 2024, she received visits from many Lithuanian friends in Taiwan.

"And I told myself I have to be here. I am very happy that I am here, a wonderful country and wonderful people," Tsai said.

Tsai said Taiwan and Lithuania share similar fates as both are neighbors to authoritarian countries, referring to China and Russia, respectively.

"Despite the threats from outside, we both thrived and developed our economies and became defenders of democracy," she said.

Taiwan and Lithuania are also united by shared values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, Tsai said.

Both also stand united against threats and challenges from their authoritarian neighbors, she said.

She praised the Baltic state for serving as an example to the world that even small countries can make a difference with "principles and bravery."

Tsai was referring to the fact that the warming relations between Taipei and Vilnius have drawn strong opposition from China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory.

The rift between Lithuania and China began in 2021, following the inclusion of "Taiwanese" in the name of Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius.

Beijing strongly objected because Taiwan's representative offices in countries with which it does not have diplomatic ties typically do not use "Taiwan" or "Taiwanese" in their names, which would imply that Taiwan is a sovereign country, separate from China.

China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, responded by recalling its ambassador to Vilnius, expelling Lithuania's ambassador to Beijing, suspending direct freight rail service to Lithuania, and severely restricting Lithuanian exports' access to the Chinese market.

Although Lithuania restored diplomatic links with China after a new government assumed power in December 2024, it still insisted on not changing the name of Taiwan's representative office in the nation.

Tsai arrived in Lithuania earlier Saturday local time as the first leg of her ongoing Europe trip that will also take her to Denmark.

Her first stop in the Baltic state was to visit LeaFood, a vertical farming company that produces sustainable leafy greens, partially established with Taiwanese funding.

While in Lithuania, the former president is also set to deliver a speech at Vilnius University and speak with former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, who was in office from 2009 to 2019.

After concluding her visit to the Baltic nation, Tsai will travel to Denmark to speak at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which will be held in the Danish capital from May 13-14.

This trip marks Tsai's second visit to Europe after leaving office last May, completing two four-year terms. She visited the Czech Republic, France, and Belgium in October 2024.