Ex-Taiwan rep to Brisbane named new Indonesia envoy

Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) Bruce Hung (洪振榮), the former head of Taiwan's representative office in Brisbane, Australia, was announced as the country's new envoy to Indonesia on Wednesday.

According to a Cabinet personnel announcement, Hung, who has led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Department of General Affairs since January 2021, will replace John Chen (陳忠) at the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) in Indonesia.

Chen, who has served as TETO since December 2016, is believed to have filed for retirement and will depart his current role before the end of the year, sources close to the matter told CNA.

Hung previously held diplomatic positions in Grenada (2000-2002), Chicago (1996-2000) and Guam (2009-2012), and served as Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brisbane, Australia from 2017-2021.

He is a graduate of New Taipei-based Tamkang University and received his Master's degree in Translation and Interpretation from Monterey Institute of International Studies in California.

TETO in Jakarta represents Taiwan's interests in the absence of diplomatic ties. Taiwan also has a representative office in Indonesia's second-largest city, Surabaya.