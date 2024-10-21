Former Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i to attend APEC summit in November

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) Taiwan announced on Monday that it will send businessman and senior presidential advisor Lin Hsin-i (林信義) to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.

According to a press release from the Presidential Office, Lin will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16, as President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) envoy to the meeting.

Taiwanese presidents have been unable to attend the forum's leaders' summit -- even though it is a full APEC member -- due to pressure from China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory despite having never controlled it.

Taiwan instead has traditionally appointed a prominent figure to represent the country's president.

Lin previously attended three APEC meetings on behalf of Taiwan, in Brunei in 2000, in China in 2001, and in South Korea in 2005, during the Democratic Progressive Party administration of President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Currently chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. and a senior presidential advisor, Lin served as economic affairs minister between 2000 and 2002 and vice premier between 2002 and 2004 under the Chen government.

Lai asked Lin to attend the meeting hoping that he will use his "professional and abundant experience to fully expound the meaning of the government's policies" and "effectively increase Taiwan's visibility and importance" at the meeting, according to the Presidential Office.

The office said the trip will also be aimed at promoting cooperation on "green digital transformations, digital innovation, digital health, small and medium-sized enterprise growth, women's economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and food security."

TSMC founder Morris Chang (left) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2023 APEC in San Francisco on Nov. 16. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan APEC Delegation

The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is the most important event for the 21-member regional trade bloc, with heads of government from countries located around the Pacific Rim, including the United States and China, expected to participate and hold talks on the sidelines.

Taiwan has participated in APEC meetings every year since it joined in 1991, the presidential office said.

Morris Chang (張忠謀), the founder of chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), attended the leaders' summit on behalf of former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) every year from 2018 to 2023.

Local media reported last week that Lai initially chose former Vice President and Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) to attend this year's APEC summit, but that the selection was rejected by Peru at Beijing's behest.

The government did not deny the report.