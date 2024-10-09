To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Oct. 9 (CNA) The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday showcased updated capabilities for the T112 assault rifle that will soon be used by Taiwan's frontline combat troops.

At a media event at the 205th Armory in Kaohsiung Wednesday, the MND said the Taiwan-manufactured T112 assault rifle has undergone enhancements based on user feedback since it was first unveiled at the 2023 Taipei International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition in September under the name XT112.

Specifically, the updated T112 features ergonomic improvements to the trigger and grip, the MND said, as well as a new shell ejection deflector.

Moreover, the sling for the T112 has a Quick Detach (QD) system that allows for more configurations based on operational needs, while the gun's close-quarters combat (CQB) capabilities have been enhanced due to its "dual-sided design," the MND said.

The effective range of the rifle, which fires 5.56 × 45 millimeter cartridges, has been extended from 400 meters to 600 meters, and the barrel lifespan has been extended from 6,000 to 10,000 rounds.

The T112 rifle's "three-round burst" mode has been changed to a "two-round burst" based on U.S. battlefield experience, the MND said.

XT112 rifles in different camouflage patterns. CNA photo Oct. 9, 2024

CNA photo Oct. 9, 2024

Last month, Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) announced that Taiwan's military will procure 86,114 T112 rifles starting in 2025 that will be equipped with telescopic sights and red dot sights in accordance with units' operational needs.

According to military sources familiar with the matter, the T112 rifles will be distributed in stages to army personnel between 2025 and 2029, replacing the T91 rifle that is currently the standard weapon of Taiwan's combat troops.

Whereas the current T91 rifle has a shooting accuracy spread of 14 centimeters at a distance of 100 meters, the updated T112's spread is 9.8 centimeters at the same distance, according to the MND on Wednesday.

Both the T91 and T112 models are produced by the MND's 205th Armory in Kaohsiung.

In April, the MND announced that a first batch of 25,000 T112 rifles had been ordered.

(By James Thompson and Matt Yu) Enditem/ls

Partiipants in a military summer camp in Penghu in 2023 practice shoting with T91 rifles. File photo courtesy of Penghu Defense Command