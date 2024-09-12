Executive Yuan gets new spokesperson

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Veteran journalist Michelle Lee (李慧芝) will assume office as Cabinet spokesperson on Friday, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) announced on Thursday.

Lee will take over the post from acting spokesperson Julia Hsieh (謝子涵), the deputy spokesperson who temporarily replaced former spokesman Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱), after Chen was promoted to serve as transport minister at the end of August.

Lee, 44, has been employed in the media sector for 15 years. She worked as a reporter, news anchor and TV producer after graduating from Goldsmiths, University of London and National Chengchi University.