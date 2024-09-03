Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan unveils 2024 National Day logo

09/03/2024 04:57 PM
Deputy Interior Minister Wu Tang-an. CNA photo Sept. 3, 2024
Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) A government planning committee on Tuesday unveiled the official logo for this year's Oct. 10 National Day celebrations.

The emblem, posted to social media by the National Day Preparation Committee, uses the Chinese character for "10" (shí, 十) twice, symbolizing Oct. 10, in the colors of the national flag (red, blue and white). The two characters are joined by a plum blossom, Taiwan's national flower.

Beneath the logo is a line of text in Chinese with the words "Republic of China" and "Happy Birthday" on either side of an R.O.C. flag. A second line in English reads: "A Beautiful Taiwan Today, A Better Taiwan Tomorrow."

At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, the committee's secretary general, Deputy Interior Minister Wu Tang-an (吳堂安), explained that "Republic of China Happy Birthday" is also the official theme for this year's National Day celebrations.

The logo, meanwhile, is intended to emphasize "unity and co-prosperity," Wu said.

National Day logo design often attracts political controversy. During the 2016-2023 period in which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) controlled both the Legislature and the presidency, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) politicians frequently criticized the design for omitting the words "Republic of China" (Taiwan's official name).

After the KMT won the most seats in the Legislature earlier this year, KMT legislative speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) took over as chairman of the National Day Preparation Committee, adding to speculation over the design.

This year's logo does not include the term "Taiwan National Day" in English, a departure from the past two years.

(By Chen Chun-hua and Matthew Mazzetta)

