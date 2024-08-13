Nikki Haley, ex-Japan prime minister to speak at Taipei security forum

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The Ketagalan Forum, with a focus on the security issues in the Indo-Pacific, will be held in Taipei on Aug. 21, featuring speakers including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release on Tuesday that 15 politicians, lawmakers and scholars from 11 countries would be brought together at the 2024 edition of the security dialogue.

Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from January 2017 to December 2018 under former U.S. President Donald Trump, will give a keynote speech at the one-day event, MOFA said.

Haley also challenged but ultimately lost to Trump in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primary.

In addition to Haley, Noda, a member of Japan's House of Representatives and prime minister from 2011 to 2012, and former Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger will deliver keynote speeches at the event, MOFA said.

According to MOFA, the forum will also feature panel discussions addressing the increasingly visible "gray zone" activities in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea and the impact of disinformation on democratic systems.

Participants will also exchange ideas and explore ways to bolster economic resilience and promote the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, MOFA added.

The event will be co-hosted by MOFA and the Prospect Foundation, a MOFA-affiliated think tank based in Taipei.