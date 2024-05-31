Chou Hung-hsien nominated for Examination Yuan president

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 31 (CNA) Incumbent Examination Yuan Vice President Chou Hung-hsien (周弘憲) was nominated by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to head the Examination Yuan, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) announced at a press conference in Taipei on Friday.

Chou, 70, a licensed lawyer, has been working in the Examination Yuan and the Executive Yuan for the past 16 years, serving in various positions.

Hsiao also announced the nominations of the Examination Yuan's vice president and its commissioners.

Former Minister of Examination Hsu Shu-hsiang (許舒翔) was nominated to be Examination Yuan Vice President. Hsu, 63, took the deputy minister post in 2016, before being appointed as the minister in 2019.

Seven people -- the minimum required by the law -- were nominated to be commissioners, which are former Deputy Taipei and Deputy New Taipei Mayor Teng Chia-Chi (鄧家基), professor at National Chengchi University's Department of Public Administration Huang Tong-yi (黃東益), former Administrative Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Civil Service Lu Chiu-hui (呂秋慧), current commissioners Wang Hsiu-hung (王秀紅) and Iwan Nawi, current President of the Academy for the Judiciary and prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors Office Ker Li-ling (柯麗鈴), and emeritus professor at National Taiwan Ocean University and National Sun Yat-sen University Chiau Wen-yan (邱文彥).

The Examination Yuan is one of the five branches of Taiwan's government, and is responsible for developing and overseeing national civil service examinations, the civil servants' qualification screening, as well as civil servants' protection, bereavement compensation, retirement, evaluation and salaries, according to its official website.

As stipulated in the Ministry of Examination Organization Act, the president, vice president, and commissioners of the Examination Yuan serve a four-year term, and no more than half of the commissioners can belong to the same political party.