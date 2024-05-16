To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Premier Cho Jung-tai to address Legislature on May 31

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Newly appointed premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) is set to address the Legislature on the policies of the government on May 31.

A meeting between party caucuses hosted by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was held Thursday to discuss several issues, including the date of Cho's address.

According to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power, the newly appointed premier is to present a report detailing the government's policies to the Legislative Yuan within two weeks of taking office and provide written copies of the report to all legislators three days before the presentation.

During the meeting, Democratic Progressive Party legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) suggested May 31, while Kuomintang legislative caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) said June 4 would be a good date, referring to past practices.

A consensus was quickly reached and May 31 was decided to be the most suitable.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) caucus whip Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) was not in attendance at the meeting and TPP deputy caucus convener Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said she respects the decision.

Meanwhile, a consensus was also reached to extend the session to July 16.

According to the Legislative Yuan's website, the Legislature holds two sessions each year, one from February to the end of May, and the other from September to the end of December, during which meetings are held. The sessions can be extended when necessary.