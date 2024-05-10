Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Legislature agrees on proposal for Lai's state of the nation address

05/10/2024 07:53 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
DPP legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (second right) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (right) of the KMT. CNA photo May 10, 2024
DPP legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (second right) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (right) of the KMT. CNA photo May 10, 2024

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The ruling and opposition parties on Friday agreed on a proposal to invite President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to the Legislative Yuan to deliver a state of the nation address following his inauguration on May 20.

The invitation is consistent with the Constitution in that the president should deliver a state of the nation address to the Legislative Yuan, Kuomintang (KMT) legislative caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) said.

Fu was referring to Article 4-3 of the Additional Articles of the Constitution of the Republic of China, which stipulates that "when the Legislative Yuan convenes each year, it may hear a report on the state of the nation by the president."

The call for the address was proposed by the KMT during a meeting of the Legislature's Procedure Committee on Tuesday, with KMT caucus secretary-general Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) calling on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to support the proposal.

The ruling and opposition parties reached a consensus to jointly create a new page of constitutionalism, said DPP legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), noting that Lai would be giving the first state of the nation address at the Legislative Yuan in history.

Lawmakers have talked about inviting the president to deliver a national address at the Legislature for the past 30 years, but it has never happened, he said.

Cross-caucus negotiations will be held on May 13 to discuss when and how the address would take place, and if the event should include a collective question-and-answer session by lawmakers.

Fu said Lai had previously expressed a willingness to make such an appearance, and that the KMT will respect whatever format he chooses for his address.

(By Lin Ching-yin and Ko Lin)

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.72