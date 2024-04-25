Wellington Koo picked as new defense minister; 7 others named in key posts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) will head Taiwan's defense ministry when the new administration takes office on May 20, while former Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) will serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the incoming president announced Thursday.

At a press conference in Taipei, President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also named six other people who will hold key government positions, including Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) as head of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top government agency in charge of cross-strait affairs.

Chiu is currently vice chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) and formerly served as deputy head of the MAC.

While Koo will head the defense ministry and presidential aide Lin Chia-lung will take over as minister of foreign affairs, Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) will be retained as the country's intelligence chief, continuing to serve as director-general of the National Security Bureau (NSB) when the new administration takes office on May 20, Lai said.

In the lead-up to Lai's inauguration as president on that date, he also named incumbent Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) as the new secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Among the other key positions announced Thursday were chair of the Straits Exchange Foundation, which will be held by current Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), and head of the Veterans Affairs Council, to be taken over by Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), a former defense minister and former NSC secretary-general.

Meanwhile, Pan Men-an (潘孟安), a former Pingtung County magistrate and former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker, will serve as secretary-general to the president, Lai said.

(By Christie Chen and Elaine Hou) Enditem/pc

