DEFENSE/Submarine program chief reportedly offers resignation
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光), a retired admiral who heads Taiwan's Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program and serves as an adviser to the National Security Council (NSC), has recently submitted his resignation, according to local media reports.
Taiwan People's Party (TPP) deputy caucus convener Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), the younger sister of the retired admiral, confirmed the news Tuesday when asked by reporters, saying she learned of her brother's resignation a week or two ago.
It is about his career choices and he has completed the tasks assigned to him in the current phase with a new government set to be inaugurated, the TPP lawmaker said.
The indigenous submarine manufacturing business will be taken over by the Navy and the Ministry of National Defense, according to media reports citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
It was reported that the retired admiral also offered to resign from his post as NSC advisor.
As for her brother's plans going forward and whether he will join the Cabinet, Huang Shan-shan said she did not know but respected his choice, adding that they do not discuss official matters at home and Huang Shu-kuang told her about his resignation when their mother was hospitalized.
