Premier-designate Cho reveals future appointees to major cabinet jobs

Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) announced five new Cabinet members on Friday, including former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) and renowned writer Li Yuan (李遠), who will lead the ministries of the interior and culture, respectively.

Cho, who was named by President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as the future premier on Wednesday, made the announcement at a press conference in Taipei.

The future premier revealed Secretary-General of the Executive Yuan Li Men-yen (李孟諺) will be the future minister of transportation and communications, and National Sun Yat-sen University President Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) as the future minister of education.

In addition, Cheng Ming-chien (鄭銘謙), chief prosecutor at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, will serve as the minister of justice, Cho said.

These new appointees, Cho told the press event, all have solid track records in their respective professional fields and have exhibited the ability to fulfil their future tasks.

"We aim to continue developing Taiwan based on its existing foundation, and to find new approaches for old issues while identifying effective solutions when we come up against new challenges," he said.

Speaking about Liu, Cho commended the former DPP legislator for her emergency response ability, which he attributed to her extensive experience serving in the local governments of Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, as well as Penghu County.

As for Cheng Ming-chien, Cho noted that he previously led the Agency Against Corruption under the Ministry of Justice and therefore has solid knowledge of the ministry's operations.

The incoming premier expressed hope that Liu, who will be in charge of the National Police Agency as head of the Ministry of the Interior, and Cheng Ming-chien would work hand in hand to maintain social security and ensure a safe society.

● Premier-designate Cho announces new interior, transportation ministers

● New education, justice and culture ministers announced

Cho also said that Li Men-yen was named future transportation minister due to his strong communication and coordinating skills gained through years of serving as the Cabinet's secretary general and his civil engineering expertise.

Cho added that an important aspect of Li Men-yen's role would be to make Taiwan's transport infrastructure more resilient to climate change.

Speaking of Li Yuan, better known by his pen name Hsiao Yeh (小野), Cho said the acclaimed novelist and scriptwriter has worked across various mediums over the years, including literature, cinema, and theatre.

He expressed hope that Li will use his network to promote a "culturally sustainable Taiwan."

Cho also noted that Cheng Ying-yao, who has extensive experience working in higher education and government educational agencies, would strive to elevate the competitiveness of Taiwanese students and enhance the research capabilities of universities.

Meanwhile, DPP sources said the selection of Li Yuan and Cheng Ming-chien shows that Lai chooses ministers based on their talent, not on party affiliation.

KMT responds

However, the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said the appointment of the new premier and Cabinet ministers fell short of the public's expectations for Lai's government to be a fresh start.

At a separate press conference on Friday, KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) questioned the competence of those newly appointed and argued that many of them were given important roles in the Cabinet because they had previously worked for the DPP's local governments in Tainan or Kaohsiung.

(By Teng Pei-ju, Lai Yu-chen and Fan Cheng-hsiang) Enditem/kb

