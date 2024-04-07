No Taiwanese left in Nauru after final conscript returns home: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April. 7 (CNA) A Taiwanese conscript previously under investigation for allegedly burning a Nauru national flag after both countries cut diplomatic ties in January, safely returned to Taiwan on Saturday, meaning all Taiwan nationals have now returned from the Pacific island nation.

The unnamed conscript previously doing alternative military service in the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan diplomatic corps in Nauru returned to his home country accompanied by a Taiwanese diplomat on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement released that same day.

According to MOFA, the conscript was accused of burning a Nauru national flag while he and other embassy staffers were destroying sensitive official documents after the ending of diplomatic relations on Jan. 15.

The conscript was then asked to stay in Nauru as local police investigated the allegation. MOFA hired a lawyer to assist the conscript to ensure his legal rights were protected, the ministry said.

While in Nauru, he remained free and was allowed to communicate with the outside world without restrictions, it added.

Given related legal proceedings recently concluded, the conscript was permitted to leave Nauru, according to MOFA.

He was one of three conscripts doing alternative military service in Nauru and among 15 Taiwanese diplomats, technical mission staffers and family members who were in the Pacific country when both governments ended official relations.

In Taiwan, all men have to serve compulsory military service. They can also join a lottery draw to do alternative service instead, which includes serving in Taiwan's diplomatic corps overseas.

There are no Taiwanese expatriates or businesspeople in Nauru, so the conscript's homecoming means all Taiwanese have now left the territory of the former ally, according to MOFA.

The severing of ties between Taiwan and Nauru came two days after Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was elected president. It left the ROC with only 12 diplomatic allies.

Nauru was also the 10th diplomatic ally Taipei lost to Beijing since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016 amid deteriorating cross-Taiwan Strait relations.