AIT chair arrives in Taiwan; to meet Tsai and Lai

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair of the Board of Trustees Laura Rosenberger arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a week-long visit during which she will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

According to an AIT press release, Rosenberger will visit Taiwan from Sunday through April 6, "to demonstrate the United States' strong U.S. commitment to Taiwan and advance the growing U.S.-Taiwan partnership."

"While back in Taiwan, she will meet with a range of senior Taiwan leaders, political figures, and scholars from across party lines to discuss continued U.S.-Taiwan collaboration on issues of mutual interest such as regional security, mutually beneficial trade and investment, and people-to-people educational and cultural ties," the AIT said.

According to a Presidential Office released itinerary on late Sunday, Tsai and Lai will meet with the AIT chair in the Presidential Office at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively, on Monday.

A separate press statement issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that Michael Pignatello, a senior consultant with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, will be joining Rosenberger on her trip.

The ongoing trip marks Rosenberger's fifth visit to Taiwan since becoming AIT chair in March 2023.

She last visited Taiwan in January while accompanying a U.S. delegation consisting of former National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James B. Steinberg to Taipei.

The former officials visited in a personal capacity to congratulate Taiwan on its successful Jan. 13 presidential election on behalf of the American people, in line with longstanding U.S. policy, according to the AIT.

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties. It is headquartered in Virginia and has a main office in Taipei and a branch office in Kaohsiung.

Its Taipei director serves as the top U.S. envoy to Taiwan while the chairperson serves more of a ceremonial role.