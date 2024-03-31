To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Taiwan's newest domestically developed armored combat vehicle completed combat readiness testing late last year and can soon enter mass production, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report sent to lawmakers for review has said.

According to the report, the latest-generation eight-wheeled armored combat vehicle equipped with an 105mm gun passed initial combat readiness testing last October, clearing the path for the vehicles to enter mass production.

Under the MND's five-step process for developing weapons, a new weapon system needs to make it through an initial conceptual design stage, an engineering development stage, initial weapon testing, and combat readiness testing before they can enter the production stage.

The MND report, which covers the latest accomplishments and future goals for Taiwan's defense industry, to be used to brief lawmakers on Monday, did not specify, however, when production of the new vehicles will begin nor what they will be called.

The MND's Armament Bureau originally budgeted NT$769 million (US$27.74 million) from 2019 to 2023 to build two prototypes of the vehicle, branded as the newest generation of the Clouded Leopard armored vehicle family that was first produced in 2011.

To date, the bureau's 209th Arsenal has produced 378 CM32/33 and 305 CM34 Clouded Leopards and completed their delivery to the Army in 2023.

The same report also offered a briefing on the latest progress made by Taiwan's indigenous warplanes and warships program.

Under the Advanced Trainer Jet (ADJ) program, Taiwan's Air Force has ordered 66 Brave Eagle jets, of which 27 have been delivered since 2021, the report said, adding that the remaining jets are expected be delivered by the end of 2026.

The Navy's six domestic shipbuilding programs for landing platform docks, search-and-rescue vessels, next-generation corvettes, cutters, fast minelayers and submarines are all going smoothly and on schedule, it said.

Meanwhile, the new T112 assault rifle, with infrared illuminators, red dot optics, and other features to increase speed and accuracy in short and long-range engagements, completed initial combat readiness testing in November 2023, paving the way for mass production, the report said.

Taiwan's combat units are currently using T91 rifles produced by the 205th Arsenal that have been in service for nearly 20 years. Those rifles are based on the T86 assault rifle, incorporating features from M16 and AR-18 rifles, but with modern features.

Taiwan's reserve units, meanwhile, use older T65K2 rifles developed and manufactured by the Combined Logistics Command, and have been in service since the late 1970s.